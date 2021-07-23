Having just turned down Manchester United’s offer of a new contract, World Cup winner, Paul Pogba has hinted at an impending exit from the club with a carefully worded social media post.

The Frenchman has been a divisive character ever since returning to the Red Devils from Juventus, with each summer seemingly another chance for his agent, Mino Raiola, to hawk him around European football’s elite clubs.

That none had bitten to this point speaks volumes.

With only a year left on his contract, United are left with no option other than to sell him now at a loss or let him move for free in a year’s time.

The Daily Mirror report that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to offer £45m to take the player to Ligue Un this summer, and Pogba’s post suggests that it could be on the cards.

‘Do or do not, there is no try,’ it read.

The cryptic play on words, quoting Star Wars character, Yoda, has led many Man United fans to believe his time at Old Trafford is up.

That’s despite the club allegedly offering him a £100,000-a-week increase on his current £250,000-a-week wages.