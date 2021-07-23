Crystal Palace could land Bundesliga striker for only €15m as he’s told he can leave this summer

Crystal Palace have bags of pace and adventure in their attack just now, but it’s always important to have someone reliable who can score goals on a regular basis.

French forward Alassane Plea has scored at least 10 goals in each of his last four seasons, and a report from Sport Witness has indicated that he will be allowed to leave Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.

That’s good news for Crystal Palace who are heavily linked with his signature, while there’s a further bonus in the potential asking price too.

While the Bundesliga side paid €23m to sign him from Nice in 2018, it’s thought they would allow him to go for only €15m this summer and that should be an affordable price for Palace.

A return to France is also possible with Lyon and Rennes said to be showing an interest, but it appears the deal is there to be done for Palace if they really want him.