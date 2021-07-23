Crystal Palace target is ready to leave Euro giants this summer

You always knew that Crystal Palace would be safe in the Premier League under Roy Hodgson, so the new era under Patrick Vieira should be fascinating to see.

On one hand he’s a big-name appointment and a Premier League legend, but he’s also been poor in previous managerial roles and you do have to worry that this could go the same way as it did under Frank de Boer.

It will depend on which players he can keep and who he brings in, but a report from Sport Witness has indicated that an arrival from Juventus could happen this summer.

It’s claimed that Radu Dragusin is ready to leave the club this summer if he’s allowed, but his agent has indicated that it’s not clear what Juve want to do at this stage.

He’s still only 19 but he’s a tall, physical centre-back who’s tipped to have a big future, while he did also force his way into Juve’s senior side last season.

Sassuolo are also thought to be interested so it might be tough to bring him in, but he’s a name for Palace fans to keep an eye on.