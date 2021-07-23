Even if it might be said to be an old pals act, David Beckham’s continued support of Phil Neville, despite Inter Miami’s sixth defeat in a row, is laudable.

The former Manchester United team-mates were reunited when Beckham approached Neville to be the club’s new first-team manager after a nightmare debut MLS campaign.

However, things have not only not improved, they’ve got significantly worse.

A shocking 5-0 defeat by New England Revolution condemned Inter to the bottom of the table, and it was their sixth loss in succession.

Just as worrying is that the team had only managed to score one goal during that run of defeats, despite having Gonzalo Higuain on the roster.

Two wins from their 12 matches so far this season is a long, long way from what was expected.

Despite such a poor run of form, The Sun note that owner, Beckham, will still offer his unwavering support to his manager.

Even so, there’s no escaping that Neville is already under real pressure.