David Beckham’s Inter Miami squad continues to disappoint in second season

At the start of David Beckham’s venture into Major League Soccer, the former England star promised glamour to the city of Miami, and two seasons into his ownership, it’s been a disaster.

The coronavirus pandemic affected their inaugural season, but after taking more control of the franchise in terms of building the squad, Inter Miami expected great things for the 2021 season.

Last week, Phil Neville’s fell 0-5 at home to the New England Revolution, leaving a terrible football image for 90 minutes, especially in the first half when the Revolution scored four goals.

Marca has documented the awful start of the South Florida-based club. In 12 fixtures, Inter Miami has only had two wins, and both on the road. In other words, the last time Inter Miami won at home was last November.

Furthermore, Beckham’s side has six consecutive losses, with one goal scored and 13 conceded in this losing streak, which has resulted in eight defeats this season.