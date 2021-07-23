Done Deal: Highly-rated Man United starlet heads out on loan

Man United have plenty of talented players in their youth team, but most of them will need to go out on loan for a season or two to gain experience in senior football before making the jump.

They do have a need to add a new centre-back to the first team after multiple issues last season, but it appears that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will throw some money at an established name rather than taking a risk on a young player at this point.

Will Fish is one of their highest-rated prospects in the youth system just now, and he’ll get a chance to test himself with Stockport County next season:

We are excited to announce the signing of highly rated @ManUtd defender @_wfish on a season-long loan. The defender will begin training with his new teammates from the 30th July. Welcome to County, Will! ? @ManUtd#StockportCountyhttps://t.co/ezGLB5YyqQ — Stockport County (@StockportCounty) July 23, 2021

Stockport talk about this as being a high-profile capture on their website so it sounds like he will go straight into the side next season, while they also mention that he was the captain of United’s U23 side, so it will be interesting to see how he fares next season.