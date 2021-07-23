Everton squad want teammate arrested for alleged child sex offences to be named as players’ frustration mounts

It appears that Everton players have been left incredibly frustrated by the fact that a teammate who was arrested for alleged child sex offences has not been named, according to the Sun.

The Sun claim that the Toffees squad pleaded with bosses in an effort to put a stop to the gossip surrounding the accused’s identity.

Greater Manchester Police arrested a 31-year-old on suspicion of alleged child sex offences last week, with the individual – who denies the allegations, currently out on bail.

A source informed the Sun that the players are ‘highly agitated’ after being ‘dragged into’ the matter:

“The players are highly agitated, they are not happy to be dragged into it.”

“Senior Everton players have been contacted day and night by other Prem stars, all seeking details.”

Everton are now in an impossible position, they cannot name the accused individual and appease the rest of their squad due to legal reasons.

It’s reiterated that the individual is suspended by the club and that players have been told not to contact their teammate.