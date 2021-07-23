Leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered Manchester United fans an exciting update in the Red Devils’ pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

Varane, 28, who is out of contract with Los Blancos in 12-months time, is understood to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s next big summer transfer target.

Expected to be favouring a move to try his hand in the English Premier League, the 2018 World Cup winner appears to be edging ever closer to making a stunning switch to Old Trafford.

The latest in the ongoing transfer saga comes once again from Romano, who has recently reported that the centre-back is aware his employers are in talks with Manchester United.

However, and perhaps most excitingly for the United faithful, Romano has added that the player’s proposed contract with the Premier League giants is almost complete.

Should Manchester United put forward an offer the Frenchman is happy with, all that will be left is for the Red Devils’ hierarchy to successfully agree on a suitable transfer fee with Florentino Perez’s side.