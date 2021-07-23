Leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has offered Manchester United fans an exciting update in the Red Devils’ pursuit of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.
Varane, 28, who is out of contract with Los Blancos in 12-months time, is understood to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s next big summer transfer target.
Expected to be favouring a move to try his hand in the English Premier League, the 2018 World Cup winner appears to be edging ever closer to making a stunning switch to Old Trafford.
The latest in the ongoing transfer saga comes once again from Romano, who has recently reported that the centre-back is aware his employers are in talks with Manchester United.
However, and perhaps most excitingly for the United faithful, Romano has added that the player’s proposed contract with the Premier League giants is almost complete.
Should Manchester United put forward an offer the Frenchman is happy with, all that will be left is for the Red Devils’ hierarchy to successfully agree on a suitable transfer fee with Florentino Perez’s side.
Raphaël Varane has just arrived at Valdebebas as he’s not breaking his relationship with Real Madrid – respecting the club and Perez. ? #MUFC
He knows Manchester United are in talks with Real Madrid – he wants a Premier League experience. Contract almost ready, up to the clubs.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2021
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
So, the lies from earlier in the week rumble on. Earlier in the week, talk was that the deal would be completed “within hours”
Now, talk is that United and Madrid cannot agree on the price and that United are holding out for later in the market in the hope that Madrid will cave in.
Something similar is happening with PSG and United over Pogba
Just sort it out, we’re the only team that seems to do transfers in slow motion.
Need to be serious for united board. Let them stop sleeping when it comes to transfers. Use money to get (trophies). Learn from the neighbours (city) they were nothing bt now super powers. Stop being great talkers but be great actors.
Pogba has no where to go.bt for incomings we need a serious CM. Let united act with seriousity in the market.
That’s true the problem with our team is slowness when it comes to negotiating fees and haggling over transfer fees.what if varane changes his mind and stays put at real Madrid who are we going to target when our main target is willing and accepted to join.woodward and your crew do your job just pay up already.