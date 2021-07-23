Fabrizio Romano quashes reports Man City are set to land Spurs star

Reports on Friday morning had suggested that Premier League champions Manchester City are on the brink of signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Much to fans’ shock, it was noted the England international is on the verge of agreeing to a whopping £400,000-per week contract. However, in a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, these claims are somewhat wide of the mark and there is in fact, no agreement in place between both clubs.

The Sun claimed Kane, 27, is ‘poised’ for a whopping £160m move to the Etihad Stadium after Spurs chairman Daniel Levy agreed to allow his star forward to make the switch.

Despite it being widely reported that the 27-year-old world-class striker would prefer to move to a club that offers a greater chance of winning collective silverware, it is not expected that fans will see the striker force a move.

Echoing those claims, Romano has recently reported that despite the initial reports, there is no agreement in place and Manchester City have only ever launched one bid, understood to be within the region of £100m, which was turned down several weeks ago.

Tottenham are denying rumours about Harry Kane set to join Manchester City. Daniel Levy wants to keep Kane – there’s nothing agreed between clubs. ?? #THFC #MCFC Manchester City are interested but there’s NO fee agreed. Only bid was one month ago: £100m, turned down. #Kane — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2021

Confirming Levy’s stance on the proposed transfer, Romano has revealed that the business mogul does not want to part ways with Kane, despite earlier reports suggesting he had given up the fight to retain his star’s services.