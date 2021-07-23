Formal approach expected: Major departure from Man United appears to be inevitable this summer

You would think that Man United have enough money to satisfy any financial demands that Paul Pogba would have, but it’s very possible that his next move won’t be solely motivated by money.

Many fans see him as a frustrating player purely because of how fantastic he is for France, but there’s just something about Old Trafford that isn’t bringing the best out of him.

Perhaps he’s just not suited to the Premier League, perhaps he needs to be playing in an elite team that’s built around him, and perhaps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn’t know how to get the best out of him, but something isn’t right.

At the age of 28 this is his best chance to earn another huge contract while he’s in his prime years, and a report from The Telegraph indicates that he could actually leave this summer.

It’s confirmed that he’s not willing to sign a new contract and his current deal runs out next summer, so United either need to sell him now or accept that he can sign a pre-contract deal with somebody else in January.

At this point it appears that PSG are the most likely destination for him, with the report claiming that a formal approach is expected soon and he’ll probably leave for a fee of around €50m.

In normal circumstances, he would probably be worth twice as much but finances are tight and United are over a barrel due to the contract situation, so his departure does appear to be inevitable.