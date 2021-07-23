Former Colombia national team captain discusses whether Everton ace can make a return

The absence of James Rodríguez in the Copa América left different opinions, especially in the face of the problematic qualifying fixtures for the FIFA World Cup Qatar in 2022.

Iván Ramiro Córdoba, who wore the shirt of the Colombian National Team for 13 years, spoke about the Everton FC midfielder. Although he would like to see Rodríguez with Los Cafeteros, it shouldn’t come at the cost of what manager Reinaldo Rueda is building during an appearance on Blu Radio (via AS)

“James has many things to contribute to the Colombian National Team. He has innate talent, but that must go with a good disposition. Not everyone has that talent of James, but if he reaches the National Team, he must raise his level. He has to put himself in the conditions, express a constant struggle with and without the ball. To the good listener, few words,” Córdoba said.

The former captain of the National Team affirmed that Rodríguez must be more careful when declaring because his words have a greater reach than those of other people, not only the football world. Córdoba wants to ask the Everton star to remember where he came from and to use this episode as learning. He sent him a clear message as a former player.

“You must acquire the position that you know you should have as an influential person in Colombia, and that is that every time you speak, your words will have too important a resonance. I believe that you should prepare very well for when you do an interview or when you have to give a statement,” Córdoba said.

“He is a person who comes from making so many efforts, from very humble situations, so he has to become strong, know everything that has cost him, know everything that Colombians love him. We admire him for his talent, but there are things that one has to improve in life, and these situations are good for that. If he can see it that way, it would be very good because we all love James in his personal and soccer best form.”

The CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup Qualifiers are underway in September; it will be interesting to see whether Rodríguez gets a call-up for Colombia.