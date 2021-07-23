Tottenham’s Daniel Levy finally accepts the inevitable as Harry Kane agrees £400,00 per week deal with Man City

Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy, is a notoriously hard-nosed businessman, but even he has been forced to cave in to the inevitable and allow Harry Kane to agree a £400,000 per week deal to move to reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City.

Ever since making it clear that he saw his future away from White Hart Lane, Kane has been respectful to the North London outfit, and to that end, he’s made life easier from Levy’s point of view.

MORE: FSG’s transfer plans for Liverpool

The disappointment will be shared by the chairman and supporters alike, not to mention manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, who only recently, in his opening press conference as Spurs manager, indicated Kane was going nowhere.

It appears, however, that the £160m that it’s believed City are offering is too good to turn down, particularly in the current economic climate.

According to The Sun, Kane and his agent brother, Charlie, were told the news by Levy last week, ahead of the elder Kane’s wedding at the weekend.

“Harry is delighted. He never wanted to leave on bad terms. His value has never been higher,” a source is quoted as saying by The Sun.

“Harry and Charlie got the call at the end of last week.

“Obviously Harry was delighted because he never wanted to leave Spurs, his beloved boyhood club, on bad terms.

“Daniel Levy is a canny operator though and after Harry’s brilliant efforts and goals at the Euros his value has never been higher.

“By waiting until now, he has probably put another £20million or so on his price tag. A contract with Man City has not yet been signed but this is Harry’s preference.

“It is also preferable from Spurs’ viewpoint. They do not want to lose him to another London side.

“Terms have provisionally been agreed, and it’s an incredible deal. It’s now just a case of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.

“Harry is in the pomp of his career, and wants to win trophies. This is a brilliant signing for both parties.”