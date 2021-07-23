Juventus make Man City striker their transfer priority

According to reports in Italy, Serie A giants Juventus have decided to pursue Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato, who claims ‘The Old Lady’ are big admirers of the Brazilian striker.

Jesus, 24, joined Manchester City in 2017 following a £28.8m move from South American side Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras.

Since arriving at the Etihad, the talented striker has gone on to feature in 195 matches, in all competitions, scoring 82 goals and assisting another 34, along the way.

Despite still having two years left on his contract with the Citizens, Jesus is rumoured to be one of the club’s stars offloaded in an attempt to balance the books should the blue half of Manchester land Spurs’ Harry Kane and Villa’s Jack Grealish – both of whom have been heavily linked.

Calciomercato state that should Juventus successfully recruit Jesus, it will come off the back of a transfer merry-go-round.

It has been noted that should Real Madrid land Kylian Mbappe from PSG next summer, the Ligue 1 giants would turn their attention to Cristiano Ronaldo – a player Juventus need to offload if they’re to bring in Jesus.

A lot would need to happen in order for this chain reaction to complete, but let’s not forget, this is football and just about anything is possible.