Liverpool have apparently already made an attempt to win over Franck Kessie as Claudio Ramondi of Sports Mediaset claims that the Reds have offered ‘huge’ wages to the midfielder, via SportWitness.

Kessie is in the final year of his contract with AC Milan, with the star targeting an improved salary of €6m net per year, having played brilliantly for the Rossoneri last season.

The 24-year-old contributed 13 goals from midfield – most of which coming from the penalty spot, but Kessie also chipped in with six assists.

Ramondi of Sports Mediaset suggests that Liverpool have offered ‘huge’ wages for the man who is currently away at the Olympics with the Ivory Coast, showing that they’re willing to pay €8m a season.

The claims from Ramondi came just as newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Reds were ‘admirers’ of the Ivorian, adding that there is also interest from other unnamed Premier League clubs.

There is currently no indication that Kessie wishes to leave the side he’s enjoyed a key role with since initially joining on loan in the summer of 2017, so Liverpool’s task may be difficult.

It doesn’t seem like Kessie will make a decision on his future until he returns from the Olympics and first has the chance to sit down with Milan, so Jurgen Klopp will not want to get too excited just yet.

Liverpool supporters should probably take the rumours with a pinch of salt at this stage, it’s not even clear whether the €8m-a-year deal they have on the table would only be possible if Kessie arrived on a free in a year’s time or if they’d also pay those terms alongside a transfer fee to Milan this summer.