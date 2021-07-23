Whether or not Liverpool go on to recapture the form of a couple of seasons ago in the 2021/22 season, Jurgen Klopp has been urged to sell one of his most bankable assets.

Rumours have been swirling around Mo Salah for some while now, and the fact that the Egyptian King still hasn’t put them to bed once and for all speaks volumes.

Though he certainly isn’t past his best yet, Salah is approaching 30, and to that end, cashing in on him within the next six to 12 months makes sense.

“It makes sense for them to cash in on Mo Salah, just as he is passing his peak and re-investing that money in someone you can get five, six or seven years of,” said Dean Jones on the Football Terrace Podcast, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Mo Salah is just extremely ambitious and while he has loved being at Liverpool he doesn’t see this as being the end of his journey.

“That’s why he has started to give interviews in the last 12 months hinting at the next step for him. It’s not out of disrespect, it’s purely led by the fact that he wants to be recognised as being in the bracket of top tier players.

“He’s got to figure out at what club he would get that at, I think ideally he saw that at somewhere like Barcelona or Real Madrid, but it is unclear whether those avenues will open up because of the financial situations at both of those clubs.”

Barcelona and Real Madrid are the two names consistently mentioned when talking about a possible new destination for the striker.

Neither are in a position at present to commit the finances to such a move, but once it becomes understood that a player of Salah’s quality is definitely on the market, it’s entirely possible that a deal could be put together to suit all parties.