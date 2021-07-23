Menu

Man City dealt fresh Harry Kane blow as Tottenham stance emerges

Harry Kane has dominated the headlines this morning after reports emerged that Tottenham are now willing to sell him.

The Sun reported this morning that Daniel Levy had performed a U-turn over Kane and that he was suddenly willing to sell the striker for around £160million.

That fuelled speculation that Manchester City were about to close in on a deal having been linked with the Tottenham frontman for much of the summer so far.

But according to the Manchester Evening News, the reports are not accurate and while Tottenham’s stance has not been made public, it’s claimed nothing has changed and that the north London club have no intention to sell their star man for any price.

That will disappoint Manchester City fans who were given fresh hope of the transfer going through following this morning’s reports.

It now seems as though City will have to continue looking elsewhere, or consider paying well over the odds in a bid to somehow turn Levy’s head.

