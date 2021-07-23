Man United star Marcus Rashford’s mural destroyed yet again

One of the after effects of Marcus Rashford missing his Euro 2020 final penalty for England against Italy was the disgusting abuse written on his mural in Wythenshawe, and just a couple of weeks later, it has been destroyed again.

Rashford, along with Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, fluffed their lines at a crucial moment for the England team, and with it went the country’s hopes of a first tournament victory in 55 years.

Unfortunately, this saw all of the neanderthals crawl out of the woodwork, and within minutes the trio were subjected to racist abuse on their social media channels.

Not long afterwards, the mural was scrawled with graffiti, but the upside, if there was one, was that the local community soon came out and covered it over with messages of hope, love and strength.

Unfortunately, they didn’t take account of the good old English weather, and as the Daily Mirror report, all of the messages have been washed away following a sudden downpour in Manchester.