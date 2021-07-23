Menu

Manchester City reveal their stance on Harry Kane transfer amid reports of Tottenham U-turn

Manchester City have addressed reports they have agreed a £160million deal to sign Tottenham frontman Harry Kane.

Reports emerged this morning from The Sun claiming Tottenham chief Daniel Levy had performed a U-turn on Kane, agreeing to sell him for £160million.

It was reported Manchester City had agreed a deal having been linked with Kane throughout this summer.

But it has not taken long for those reports to be put to bed.

The Manchester Evening News reported this afternoon that Tottenham’s stance had not changed and that Kane remains indispensable, regardless of what Man City might offer.

And now a second report from the publication claims Manchester City have rubbished reports they have agreed a deal, branding them nonsense.

It’s also reported that a club source has said City will never pay the amount of money being reported, all-but ending their chances of signing Kane this summer.

