Manchester United are said to have formalised their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Reds have been linked with the Germany midfielder in recent weeks, but they are not the only club tipped to make a move.

Real Madrid are among the latest clubs to be linked, but it is United who are said to have made the first move.

Eager to source a replacement for Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a move to PSG, United are said to have proposed a contract offer to Goretzka.

That’s according to BILD via The Mirror, who say United have offered a higher salary than Goretzka’s current club Bayern Munich, who are yet to agree a new deal with the midfielder.

As things stand, the 26-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract, and so Bayern find themselves in a situation where they have to extend his deal this summer to avoid any free exit next year.

But with progress slow, United are hoping to turn Goretzka’s head with an upfront offer.