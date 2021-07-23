The fall from grace for Ryan Giggs is almost complete, with the Manchester United legend arriving at court on Friday accused of drunkenly head butting his girlfriend.

Although a trial isn’t set to start until January 2022, the details of his alleged controlling behaviour don’t make for great reading if you’re a United supporter.

MORE: FSG’s transfer plan for Liverpool

Were he to be found guilty at a later stage, it would almost certainly result in prison time for a player who remains the most decorated in English football.

The Sun report that Giggs, 47, allegedly assaulted Kate Greville, 36, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.

Though Giggs apparently insists that he will clear his name, he is also accused of assaulting Emma Greville, Kate’s younger sister, on the same date.

When the trial starts, it’s expected to last for three weeks, and between now and then, Giggs will remain on conditional bail and can’t contact the pair.

More Stories / Latest News Jadon Sancho issues verdict on Manchester United squad after transfer confirmed ‘Sending him there in a cab’ – Simon Jordan’s hilarious response to the news that Man City want to sign Harry Kane for £160m The number Jadon Sancho will likely wear at Manchester United as transfer confirmed

In the wake of the allegations, Giggs also had to step down from managing the Wales side, meaning he missed taking them to the European Championship.

He’ll also miss six World Cup qualifiers which are due to take place between September and November.