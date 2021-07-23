Manchester United have been dealt a crucial blow in their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga as the midfielder prefers a transfer to Spain, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Samuel Luckhurst of the MEN has found that United talks with the representatives of Camavinga were described as ‘not encouraging’, as it emerged that Camavinga wants to move to La Liga.

The 18-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Rennes and with a renewal out of the question the Ligue 1 outfit will need to sell this summer to net any kind of considerable fee.

Fortunately for the Red Devils, Real Madrid and Barcelona are both cash-strapped so Rennes may only have United to deal with in this summer’s transfer window.

Of course, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side may want to rethink their interest in Camavinga entirely despite his amazing talent, if they aren’t the top option for the ace perhaps they should forget the move.

If Camavinga really has the super teams of La Liga in his mind, pushing forward in recruiting the ace could spell some trouble (like the ones they’ve suffered with Paul Pogba) for United down the line.

Rennes are so focused on cashing in on the 6ft ace that the MEN note that Camavinga was blocked from representing France at the Olympics as they channel their efforts into arranging a sale.

Camavinga has seriously impressed since his professional debut at the end of the 18/19 season, the ace has played increasingly important roles for Rennes in the 19/20 and 20/21 campaigns.

The box-to-box midfielder has already made 82 appearances at senior level, which is a remarkable amount of experience for a player his age, whilst he’s also been capped three times by France.

A potentially game-changing snub from Camavinga couldn’t be coming at a worse time as Sky Sports have just stated that Pogba is ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign a new contract, as we covered here.