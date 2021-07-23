Manchester United officially acknowledge deleted Marcus Rashford tweet after announcing Jadon Sancho transfer

Manchester United aren’t forgetting the role that Marcus Rashford played in the announcement of the signing of Jadon Sancho, as they’ve referenced on their official Twitter page this afternoon.

After England overcame Germany to progress in this summer’s Euros, a joyous Rashford spilled the beans on a deal for Sancho being deleted with a hilarious ‘Yes x’ response on Twitter.

The post was quickly deleted by Rashford, but not before it was captured permanently by fans.

United have now referenced their academy graduate’s bizarre announcement of the signing on the day that they actually confirmed the addition of Sancho, doing so by making their Twitter bio ‘Yes x’.

Rashford noticed the change to the club’s social media page and quote tweeted the Sancho announcement post with ‘nice bio guys…’ alongside a cheeky wink.

The club didn’t stop there though as they replied to Rashford with ‘thanks for the assist’, as well as a winking emoji of their own and the handshake one.

Nice bio guys..? https://t.co/BTibNeTvJy — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 23, 2021

Thanks for the assist ?? https://t.co/MXNlybemhD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021

That wasn’t even the only tweet that Rashford deleted that involved Sancho on that night, with the forward also rethinking the vibe that the caption of this image should carry.