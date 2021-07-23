Leeds United are expected to welcome Kristoffer Klaesson for a medical next week as they edge closer to finalising a deal for the goalkeeper, according to the Athletic.

Phil Hay of the Athletic reports that negotiations between Leeds and Norwegian side Valerenga have been ‘productive’ over the last couple of weeks, with Klaesson now set to accept the Peacocks’ offer.

Marcelo Bielsa needs an addition to the goalkeeping ranks after Kiko Casilla sealed a loan back to his homeland last week, leaving the side short-staffed between the sticks.

21-year-old Illan Meslier was the starter for the Yorkshire outfit last season, enjoying a brilliant debut term in the Premier League, and it seems Leeds want the ace to be challenged by another youngster.

Klaesson is just 20 years old and was in action last night but the evening didn’t go well for Valerenga as they were hammered 4-0 by Gent in the first-leg of a UEFA Conference League tie.

Klaesson first progressed to Valerenga’s senior team in the second-half of Norway’s 17/18 season, the youngster made his professional debut in the domestic cup but never featured in the league.

The 6ft2 stopper then started to play an important role for Valerenga from the 18/19 campaign and he’s since made 55 appearances for the side in Norway’s top-flight.

Klaesson has featured a lot for Norway at youth level as well, with the goalkeeper appearing for the nation during the Under-21 European Championships qualifiers at the end of last year.

The talent is a relatively inexperienced option considering he will be the second-choice for the Premier League side, but Leeds have a brilliant track record when it comes to developing youth and the performances from Meslier show that youngsters can be trusted between the sticks.

Klaesson is certainly a necessary addition as the only other goalkeeper that Bielsa would be able to call on would be Elia Caprile, who joined in January 2020 and features for the Under-23s side.