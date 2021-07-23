Mikel Arteta names the Arsenal star that “transmits every value” that he wants for the club and the fans

There’s always going to be a great deal of doubt about players stepping up from the Scottish Premiership to the English Premier League, but most Scottish fans expected Kieran Tierney to be a success at Arsenal.

It wasn’t just that he’s an outstanding player, you could also see at Celtic that he’s a natural leader and his attitude is everything you want in a player, so ti’s no surprise that he’s been a huge success at Arsenal.

He’s signed a new contract to keep him at Arsenal for the foreseeable future, and a feature on Arsenal’s website shows just how much Mikel Arteta values him.

They were looking at the players who had signed a new contract, but this quote from Arteta shows just how much he likes the left-back:

“Absolutely there is another character in this dressing room that transmits every value that I would like to transmit to the club and our fans [and it is Kieran],”

The only worry about him is the number of injuries that he picks up so hopefully he can put that behind him and stay fit, but it’s clear that he’s going to be a major part of the Arsenal side going forward.