Newcastle United installed as favourites to complete Chelsea transfer

Newcastle United are being linked with a move for an out of favour Chelsea star this summer.

Steve Bruce is looking to strengthen his side ahead of the new season having secured Premier League football for another season.

But they will once again be working on a budget, and it seems a move for Arsenal star Joe Willock, who was excellent on loan last season, is getting more and more unlikely by the day.

And so to fill the creative void, it seems the Magpies could turn to out of favour Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.

Barkley spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, and he did impress initially before his influence faded as the season progressed.

ross barkley aston villa
Ross Barkley started the season in fine form for Aston Villa.
As cited by the Northern Echo, Newcastle are now favourites with the boomakers to sign Barkley this summer.

As things stand, the former Everton midfielder is under contract until 2023 at Stamford Bridge, and Transfermarkt have him valued at just over £17million.

