At just 16 years of age, Bobby Clark, the son of former Newcastle United legend, Lee, was on the verge of a move to Liverpool but could be tempted to stay with the Magpies.

It comes as a last-ditch offer from Newcastle has been put on the table according to the Chronicle.

Highly-rated Clark has been offered a scholarship with the club, and it’s believed that the decision now rests with the player and his family.

The temptation to sign for Liverpool, given the respective directions both they and the Magpies are going in, is acknowledged.

However, it’s also true that Clark has been able to make his England Youth debut whilst still at the St. James’ Park outfit, whilst also turning out for their U18 team as a 14-year-old.

Evidently, therefore, he can realise his aspirations if he stays at Newcastle, but the question is whether his head has already been turned to such an extent that he believes he’ll have a better chance of succeeding if he moves on.