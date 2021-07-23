Player ‘furious’ after noticing FIVE missed calls from Everton star accused of child sex offences

The arrest of an Everton star for suspected child sex offences is now beginning to frustrate the players around the accused, according to the Sun.

The Everton squad pleaded with the club to name who is being investigated by Greater Manchester Police in an effort to stop the discussion on the ace’s identity, but others are also getting annoyed.

The Sun claim that one international player was left ‘furious’ as they found ‘five missed calls’ from the accused, whilst the Everton players have been ordered not to contact the individual.

It’s not made clear by the Sun – perhaps for legal reasons – whether the player called by the arrested Premier League star was an Everton teammate, potential international colleague or just a friend of the ace who plays international football.

See More: Everton’s alleged paedophile is moved to a safe house for his own peace of mind

The Everton player in question has been suspended by the club after his arrest last week, with the star – who denies the allegations – currently out on bail.