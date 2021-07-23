Real Madrid set to rival Man United for signing of world-class midfielder

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka only has 12-months left on his contract and with talks understood to be moving at a snail’s pace, this summer could see the German shockingly move on.

One club that has been heavily linked with luring the midfielder away from the Allianz Arena is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

Recent reports have suggested the Norweigan may look to Goretzka as a way to replace current midfielder Paul Pogba, who, on the face of it, appears to be edging closer to a sensational switch to Paris-Saint Germain.

Despite the exciting reports that football fans may soon see the talented midfielder turn out in England’s top-flight, according to a recent written report from BILD (as relayed by AS), the Red Devils could now face competition from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

It has been noted that Real Madrid is hoping to emulate their recent transfer success of signing defender David Alaba from the same team for free following a contractual impasse.

In an attempt to avoid a repeat performance, it has been claimed that Bayern Munich would be willing to part ways with Goretzka for just €25m.