Report claims Liverpool are set to offload fringe player to Championship side for £12m today

Liverpool have plenty of talented fringe players at the club, especially in the forward positions.

The problem is that they expect to challenge for every trophy so there’s no room to try out the younger players in competitive games, while they also have so much talent and depth that competition for places is fierce.

Harry Wilson has been on the periphery of the first-team for years now, but he’s also been out on loan five times and he’s now 24 years old so he’s probably past the point of being seen as a prospect who needs time to develop.

What he needs is to establish himself in a team rather than going out on loan every year, and it appears he will get that chance with Fulham:

Harry Wilson is set to be announced as a Fulham player today in a €12M transfer. [@brunoandrd] — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) July 23, 2021

It looks like this should be a good move for everyone involved. Fulham are a strong Championship team who will push for promotion so Wilson will get a great chance to show his talents in a dominant side, while Liverpool will collect a decent fee for a player who was unlikely to play.

Wilson was key for Cardiff City last season so he’s already proven in the league, and it will be fun to see what kind of impact he can have with Fulham.