Ryan Giggs accused of headbutting his ex-girlfriend and throwing her naked out of a hotel room in court

You knew Ryan Giggs was facing some serious charges when he wasn’t able to take charge of Wales at Euro 2020, but some of the grim details are starting to come out in court.

The former Man United star is currently on trial for a variety of offences, but some of the more serious centre around alleged controlling and coercive behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend between August 2017 and November 2020.

A report from the Times has revealed some of the details that were presented in court today, and one of the most worrying was that he’s accused of headbutting his ex-girlfriend before throwing her out of their hotel room while naked.

At this point Giggs has presented a not-guilty plea and it sounds like the criminal trial will proceed early next year, but you can be sure he’ll be facing some serious consequences if these allegations are proven.