Sancho finally completes transfer but not to Manchester United

It’s a transfer that’s been a long time coming, but the announcement of a certain J. Sancho signing for SD Tarazona left many people confused.

The winger has put pen to paper on a loan deal from Real Zaragoza, but this Sancho is Jaime, not Jadon.

MORE: FSG’s transfer plan for Liverpool

Whether it’s just a clever piece of marketing or an incredible coincidence that both Sancho’s signed for their new clubs on the same day isn’t clear.

?OFICIAL | Jaime Sancho, nuevo jugador de la #SDT.

??@jaimesancho7 es un extremo con decisión y velocidad por banda que llega cedido por el @RealZaragoza .

Habitual en los entrenamientos del primer equipo, fue convocado para varios partidos de LaLiga SmartBank. pic.twitter.com/fobOm93VTu — S.D. Tarazona (@SDTarazona) July 23, 2021

Jaime Sancho is known for his pace and was called up for several Zaragoza first-team matches.

SD Tarazona currently play in the fourth tier of the Spanish football pyramid and their ground has a capacity of just 1,500.

Clearly, that can’t compare with Jadon Sancho’s upcoming new experience.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Man United officially unveil Jadon Sancho Steven Gerrard issues clear verdict on managing Everton amid summer links Bayer Leverkusen respond to Aston Villa’s opening £30m bid for talented winger

Despite his European Championship disappointment with England, he will be welcomed by capacity crowds at Old Trafford, where he’ll be expected to deliver the goods straight away and on as consistent a basis as possible.