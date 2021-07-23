The news that Manchester City might be prepared to pay £160m to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur elicited an hilarious response from talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan.

The former Crystal Palace owner knows a thing or two about the machinations of transfer deals, and believes that, were the offer to be genuine, Spurs should have a cab drive the player up north to put pen to paper.

However, he tempered his amusement by suggesting that there’s simply no way that City will spend such an amount on the 27-year-old.