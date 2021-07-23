It’s been another tumultuous pre-season for Barcelona, not least because they’re still not in a position to sign Lionel Messi, however, they can celebrate supporters soon being back at Camp Nou for a pre-season friendly against Juventus.

According to the Catalunya Radio programme Tot Costa and cited by Sport, the traditional Gamper Trophy game, which at one stage looked as if it would have to be postponed again, will now go ahead on August 8.

Not only that, but for the first time in 17 long months, fans will be allowed back into Camp Nou to see their heroes in action.

Although it’s believed only 20 percent capacity will be allowed, that still represents roughly 18-20,000 supporters given Camp Nou’s almost 100,000 capacity.

Cristiano Ronaldo should’ve completed his holidays by then and would be likely to play, though the same can’t be said of Messi.

The Argentinian won’t be long back from his break, and if there’s still an impasse with regards to La Liga allowing the club to re-register him, he’ll spend the day sitting on the sidelines.