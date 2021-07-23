Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has made his thoughts on the prospect of managing Everton very clear.

The Rangers boss was one of the surprise names to be linked with taking over from Carlo Ancelotti at Everton after the Italian returned to Real Madrid after six years.

As it turned out, it was indeed a former Liverpool man who took the job with Rafa Benitez becoming only the second man in history to have managed both Liverpool and Everton.

MORE: Liverpool urged to sell wantaway superstar

The decision did not go down well with either fan base, but it likely went down considerably better than if Gerrard had taken the job.

So, it’s good news for both Everton and Liverpool fans that the former Reds midfielder has put it in explicit terms that he would never cross the divide.

“I was very shocked and surprised that my name was linked to the job,” he said, as cited by the Liverpool Echo.

“I don’t know where it came from, whether it was paper talk or if there was any truth in it, I’m not sure.

“[Managing Everton] is never a possibility as far as I’m concerned.”

Gerrard has been successful at Rangers so far, ending Celtic’s dominance of the Scottish Premier League with a title win last season.

And he will remain in place heading into this season as he and his men attempt to repeat the success of last season.