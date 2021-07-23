After what was a poor season by their standards in 2020/21, Arsenal need to hit the ground running in the forthcoming campaign, however, the Gunners have been urged to make a managerial change in order for them to do so.

Whilst it’s true that Mikel Arteta didn’t have the best time at the helm, he hasn’t become a bad manager overnight.

It will take time for him to mould the team to play exactly how he would like, and to that end, Arsenal fans need to be patient.

However, talkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara, has hit out at the club’s transfer business and appears to be laying the blame squarely at Arteta’s door.

“This literally sums them up, doesn’t it?” he said on talkSPORT.

“It sums Arsenal up business wise. They got rid of [Emi] Martinez, who’s a brilliant keeper, for what £20million or something?

“A snip, one of the best keepers last season and they’re going to sign someone from a relegated team for £30million! What are they doing?!

“Who is doing their business there? What are they doing? They are a mess.

“They’re signing a keeper that’s not as good as the keeper that they had. Aaron Ramsdale is not as good as Martinez. £30million?

“They need Antonio Conte as a manager, that’s what they need.”

If the north Londoners do endure another disappointing season, then perhaps Conte could be tempted to return to the English capital.

Until then, the Spaniard needs to be backed to the hilt and allowed more time to implement his ideas and style of play.