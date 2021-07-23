After what was a poor season by their standards in 2020/21, Arsenal need to hit the ground running in the forthcoming campaign, however, the Gunners have been urged to make a managerial change in order for them to do so.
Whilst it’s true that Mikel Arteta didn’t have the best time at the helm, he hasn’t become a bad manager overnight.
MORE: FSG’s transfer plans for Liverpool
It will take time for him to mould the team to play exactly how he would like, and to that end, Arsenal fans need to be patient.
However, talkSPORT pundit, Jamie O’Hara, has hit out at the club’s transfer business and appears to be laying the blame squarely at Arteta’s door.
“This literally sums them up, doesn’t it?” he said on talkSPORT.
“It sums Arsenal up business wise. They got rid of [Emi] Martinez, who’s a brilliant keeper, for what £20million or something?
“A snip, one of the best keepers last season and they’re going to sign someone from a relegated team for £30million! What are they doing?!
“Who is doing their business there? What are they doing? They are a mess.
“They’re signing a keeper that’s not as good as the keeper that they had. Aaron Ramsdale is not as good as Martinez. £30million?
“They need Antonio Conte as a manager, that’s what they need.”
If the north Londoners do endure another disappointing season, then perhaps Conte could be tempted to return to the English capital.
Until then, the Spaniard needs to be backed to the hilt and allowed more time to implement his ideas and style of play.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
I am totally in agreement that arteta arsenal head coach should be replace because he has nothing to offer.
Great analysis of Atreta’s perceived weaknesses!
Arteta has made mistakes as a coach but I would still give him one more season. The team’s performance changed since Christmas, so let’s wait and see. The coaches we are talking about they have coached better players comparing to what Arsenal under Arteta has had.
So, how many clubs has O’Hara managed?
Coming from a player who won so so much
This year will be an absolute train wreck. Again we are bringing in all defensive players when we need goals. Priorities dead wrong. Selling our best players cheap and then overpaying for mediocrity.
Arteta has had a year and a half. What’s so difficult about his system that people can’t learn in a season? You can’t replace the whole squad, managers have to know how to make the team work with the players they have.
Laca is our top scorer with great hold up play, but they will sell him and keep Auba who must have had a stroke or something because he hasn’t scored any of the last ten sitters he’s been gifted.
The wheels are flying off the cart. This management and Kroenkes have no plan and they won’t get the players we need in. We are not linked with any top strikers. There is no intention to fix this problem coming from anywhere in the club. It’ll be a season of 0-0 draws and 1-0 losses. Prepare for 10th place Arsenal fans. Or worse.
Artetta’s problem is his ego which has translated into poor communication with the players. He also shows that certain players are favorites and that will cause rifts in the dressing room