‘This is a horrendous look’ – These Manchester United fans react to shirt number for marquee signing Jadon Sancho

Some Manchester United fans have taken to social media to vent their frustration after it was officially announced that marquee summer signing Jadon Sancho will wear the No.25 for the Red Devils.

It’s clear that supporters expected the tricky attacker to be handed the iconic No.7 shirt, but Sancho will have to wait at least a season before that with the legendary number currently held by Edinson Cavani.

Instead, Sancho will sport the No.25, which was last held by boyhood fan and loanee Odion Ighalo, with the last notable holder of 25 in recent time being former captain Antonio Valencia.

Sancho will become the 10th player to represent United with the 25 also worn by Gary Walsh, Kevin Pilkington, Jordi Cruyff, Quinton Fortune, David Jones, Danny Simpson and Nick Powell in the past.

BBC Sport report that the deal to take the 21-year-old from Dortmund to Old Trafford is worth £73m.

Here is how some of the United faithful have reacted to the reveal:

This is a horrendous look. How do you not just make Cavani give the man the 7…? — Andrew Southwick (@RedBeardedRed) July 23, 2021

Is this a joke — A.J. Al-Thani (@AJAlThani) July 23, 2021

Sancho 25? unpredictable. — vrezanurf (@rezanurfanza) July 23, 2021

Glad it’s not 7?? but 25..? — Farnaz (@Nazzzzzz1000) July 23, 2021

There seems to be a childish fuss made about the number ordeal amongst some fans on social media.

It would be incredibly disrespectful to force Cavani to hand over the No.7 to Sancho after an impressive debut season, just for the sake of marketing and business reasons – things that fans have particularly expressed discontent with in relation to the club’s hierarchy.

It’s not the end of the world either, 25 is still a special number for Sancho, it is the date of his birth (March 25, 2000), whilst other fans have pointed out that two and five add up to seven anyway.