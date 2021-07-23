(Video) AC Milan transfer target scores decisive goal in Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 for Santos

Kaio Jorge is likely heading to Europe, with AC Milan appearing to be the favorite to landing the teenage striker.

However, before he thinks about his future, the 19-year-old helped Santos advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, scoring the decisive goal as the Brazilian side would win 2-1 on aggregate against Club Atlético Independiente.

Santos will take on the Paraguayan club Libertad next month. Perhaps this last game could be the last for Jorge in an international competition, considering Milan wants him to join their squad this summer.