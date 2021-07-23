The news that Harry Kane is on the verge of sealing a record-breaking move to Manchester City has seen one pundit suggest that Tottenham would be negligent if they didn’t reinvest all of the proposed £160m transfer fee in the squad.

Reports suggest that Daniel Levy has finally succumbed to the inevitable and given the green light for Kane to move to the reigning Premier League champions.

MORE: FSG’s transfer plans for Liverpool

However, as talkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino notes, the north Londoners are light in defence and midfield, as well as needing to replace their centre-forward.