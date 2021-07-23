Menu

Video: Liverpool defeat Mainz after a comical own goal gives them a 1-0 victory

Liverpool FC
Pre-season friendlies are really just a chance to get some minutes into the squad to build their fitness, but you often see moments of quality that do make it worthwhile.

This is probably an example in the opposite direction as it’s a really poor own goal from the Mainz defender, but it was enough for Liverpool to win their game today:

He actually looks like he’s going to hammer the ball at a Liverpool player afterwards to complete the meltdown, but he stops himself just in time.

