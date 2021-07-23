Manchester United have finally and officially announced the summer signing of former Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.
Following a near two-year-long pursuit, the Red Devils finally have their man.
READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano quashes reports Man City are set to land Spurs star
After successfully reaching an agreement over a whopping £73m transfer, Manchester United will be delighted to be able to say that the talented England international is now one of their players.
The club has recently taken to their official media to formally unveil the wide-attacker, who, for the eagle-eyed viewer, will also note that the player has yet to be assigned a shirt number.
This is his home.
This is where he belongs.
Jadon Sancho is ??????.#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/LAIBn7ie7V
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021
Official. Confirmed. Here-we-go.
Jadon Sancho joins Manchester United until June 2026 + option until 2027.
“The chance to join Manchester United is a dream come true and I just cannot wait to perform in the Premier League. This is a young and exciting squad”. ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/q0EvrDXOgg
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2021
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Fantastic news and a MASSIVE Manchester welcome to Jadon SANCHO, forget the price, thats been paid for by HIS shirt sales alone around the RED planet, hope to see him help demolish the Sheep at Old Trafford very soon !
Am so happy to see sancho at man utd
Welcome on board dude