Manchester United have finally and officially announced the summer signing of former Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Following a near two-year-long pursuit, the Red Devils finally have their man.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano quashes reports Man City are set to land Spurs star

After successfully reaching an agreement over a whopping £73m transfer, Manchester United will be delighted to be able to say that the talented England international is now one of their players.

The club has recently taken to their official media to formally unveil the wide-attacker, who, for the eagle-eyed viewer, will also note that the player has yet to be assigned a shirt number.

This is his home.

This is where he belongs. Jadon Sancho is ??????.#MUFC x @Sanchooo10 pic.twitter.com/LAIBn7ie7V — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 23, 2021