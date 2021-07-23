Menu

(Video) Man United officially unveil Jadon Sancho

Manchester United FC
Manchester United have finally and officially announced the summer signing of former Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Following a near two-year-long pursuit, the Red Devils finally have their man.

After successfully reaching an agreement over a whopping £73m transfer, Manchester United will be delighted to be able to say that the talented England international is now one of their players.

The club has recently taken to their official media to formally unveil the wide-attacker, who, for the eagle-eyed viewer, will also note that the player has yet to be assigned a shirt number.

  1. Fantastic news and a MASSIVE Manchester welcome to Jadon SANCHO, forget the price, thats been paid for by HIS shirt sales alone around the RED planet, hope to see him help demolish the Sheep at Old Trafford very soon !

