(Video) Man United target spotted driving away after not training with Real Madrid

Manchester United target and Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has been spotted driving away from his club’s facility without training with his teammates.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet El Golazo de Gol, who have released footage of the 2018 World Cup winner driving away from the club’s premises after attending medical tests following his summer holiday.

With just 12-months left on his contract with Los Blancos, Varane, 28, has been heavily linked with a move to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils.

In light of their club’s pursuit of the world-class centre-back, the United faithful will take hope from the most recent reports.

Pictures courtesy of El Golazo de Gol