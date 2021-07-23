Sometimes you just have to sit back and applaud, and after their shock at seeing an opponent score from near the halfway line, that’s exactly what followers of Austin FC did upon seeing a contender for MLS goal of the season.

When the ball pinged into the path of Seattle Sounders’ Raul Ruidiaz, stationed near the centre circle, no one in the crowd could’ve expected what happened next.

Controlling the ball with his chest, the striker then sent a looping shot over the Austin keeper who had strayed a few yards off of his line.