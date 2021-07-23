Menu

(Video) Respected journalist delivers bad news on Arsenal’s pursuit of James Maddison

Arsenal FC Leicester City FC
According to leading journalist David Ornstein, who works for The Athletic, Arsenal is unlikely to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Ornstein, when asked for his thoughts on the ongoing transfer saga, has revealed he does not expect the Gunners to land Maddison this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been strongly linked with a move for the talented playmaker.

However, in what is likely to be a bitter blow to fans’ hopes of seeing the midfielder swap the King Power for the Emirates, if Ornstein’s assessment proves accurate, Maddison joining arriving in the country’s capital this summer is unlikely.

  1. He was never going to join Arsenal in the first place he would cost £80 million plus not 50 as stated in the media quotes.Rodgers is building not dismantaling i just wish the media would tell real stories not trumped up ones its laughable

