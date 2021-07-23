(Video) Respected journalist delivers bad news on Arsenal’s pursuit of James Maddison

According to leading journalist David Ornstein, who works for The Athletic, Arsenal is unlikely to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Ornstein, when asked for his thoughts on the ongoing transfer saga, has revealed he does not expect the Gunners to land Maddison this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been strongly linked with a move for the talented playmaker.

However, in what is likely to be a bitter blow to fans’ hopes of seeing the midfielder swap the King Power for the Emirates, if Ornstein’s assessment proves accurate, Maddison joining arriving in the country’s capital this summer is unlikely.