Video: Rostov reveal their new kit as players recreate Blink 182’s “All the Small Things” video

Clubs are getting more creative with their kit reveals these days, but it’s hard to see anyone beating Rostov for pure effort with this one.

Blink 182 have always been good for an iconic music video and their naked running through the streets for “All the Small Things” has been recreated numerous times over the years.

You would expect the Rostov players to simply do the running part and stop there, but they’ve gone all-in by doing the singing parts too: