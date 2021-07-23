With Nuno Espirito Santo having had his feet under the table at Tottenham Hotspur for a couple of weeks now, he’ll surely be delighted with the news that one of his main strikers has committed his future to the club until 2025.

Consistent speculation has linked Harry Kane with a move away, which The Sun appear to have confirmed on Friday, so news that Son Heung-min has signed his new long-term deal, per the official Tottenham Hotspur website, will come as a huge relief.

At 29 years of age, the striker is playing some of the best football of his life, and he’ll still only be 33 by the time his new contract ends.

His experience in the role, not just as a goalscorer but as a provider of goals, will be invaluable for Spurs moving forward, particularly if he is to become the more senior striker in a front two.

Kane’s potential sale is set to bring in £160m, and if it’s spent wisely, Son won’t be the only one to benefit.