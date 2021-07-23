Chelsea may get the perfect opportunity to land Declan Rice this summer and for much cheaper than previously expected.

The Blues have been linked with a move for their former academy player for some time with links dating back more than a year.

But it seems they might just get their chance this summer, and that’s because West Ham are struggling to get Rice tied down to a new contract.

The midfielder does not actually need one, under terms with the Hammers for another three years, but the East London club are keen to improve his terms.

Rice is not quite as keen, and The Telegraph’s Matt Law, via Hugh and Claret, reports that Rice would decline a third contract offer from the Hammers following two rejected proposals.

He also added: “West Ham would have to have a serious think about any bid that came in over £60m because of the situation.”

Rice has been valued at more than £100million for the last year or so, and despite the report from Law, Hugh and Claret say West Ham’s stance has not changed and that the midfielder is not for sale at any price this summer.