West Ham United have been handed a potential boost in their bid to land West Brom star Matheus Pereira this summer.

The Hammers are preparing for a season in Europe having qualified for the Europa League last season in what was an impressive campaign for David Moyes and his men.

Though, having achieved the feat, they now have to add depth to their squad ahead of what will be a demanding campaign.

And their search, according to Claret and Hugh, could lead them to West Brom winger Pereira.

Pereira is one of the players who is not expected to join the Baggies for their Championship season after enjoying an impressive last couple of years with the Midlands club.

And according to BirminghamLive, West Ham might have received a significant boost with Pereira allowed to sit out pre-season fixtures until a transfer goes through.

West Brom are reportedly expecting the forward to leave this summer and are happy to do what they can to make sure he stays fit ahead of a potential exit.