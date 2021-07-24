Alex Telles suffers ankle injury for Man United, sparking left-back problem ahead of new season with Shaw already sidelined

Manchester United have been presented with a serious issue ahead of the new Premier League season with Alex Telles joining starting left-back Luke Shaw on the injury list.

Samuel Luckhurst reports via MUTV that Telles suffered an ankle injury in training, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer telling the club’s official channel that the ace is expected to be out for a few weeks.

Pre-season would’ve been the perfect opportunity for Telles to show the quality he can add to the side, the Brazilian made 24 appearances for United last season but featured minimally in the Premier League.

The Red Devils recruited Telles from Porto last summer for an initial fee of €15m, as part of a deal that includes a further €2m in potential add-ons, per BBC Sport.

Alex Telles out for #mufc with an ankle injury sustained in training. Solskjaer tells MUTV he’s out for a few weeks. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 24, 2021

With Telles sidelined, Solskjaer is fielding academy graduate Brandon Williams at left-back in this afternoon’s pre-season friendly against QPR.

Williams has shown promise, especially in his breakthrough 19/20 season, but opportunities are slim with Telles and Shaw ahead of him in the pecking order.

Injury to Telles could actually create another problem for the club as they may hold off on sanctioning a potential loan exit for Williams as the ace may be needed for their Premier League opener against Everton in 13 days if Telles and Shaw don’t return in time.