Rafa Benitez is certainly making his mark at Goodison Park as he continues his summer spending spree at Everton by targeting a highly-rated Serie A marksman.

Calciomercato, cited by the Liverpool ECHO, are reporting that the Toffees are in the hunt for Lazio front man, Joaquin Correa, but they face competition from Inter Milan, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint Germain.

Whilst a root and branch clear out isn’t necessary at Everton, it’s clear that the Spaniard wants to mould the squad into his image as quickly as possible.

Three signings last week point to a manager in a hurry to bed down the make up of his first-team and ensure dressing room equilibrium from the first game of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

It isn’t clear how much Correa will cost at this stage, but when a talent such as his becomes available, sometimes cost has to be a secondary concern.

At 27 years of age, the player has his best years ahead of him and, in the right team, will fire them to glory.