Arsenal are prepared to pay striker £125k a-week as £40m transfer edges closer

Arsenal have been linked with several players this summer, but the rumours about Tammy Abraham are getting stronger and it does look like something is going to happen here.

He’s out of favour at Chelsea and will likely fall further down the pecking order if they make a big summer signing, so it could be a fascinating move if he does end up at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta does currently have Aubameyang and Lacazette at his disposal so you have to think that one of those two would need to leave, but a report from The Express has indicated that Arsenal are ready to meet Abraham’s demands.

It’s suggested that he wants his wage to rise from £80k per week to £125k and the Gunners will pay him that, but Chelsea are looking for a fee of £40m and it’s not quite clear if that will be paid yet.

He’s a hard-working striker who has the ability to score regularly if he’s confident and the team is built around his capabilities, so there’s every chance that he could do well at the Emirates if he’s given a proper chance.

The problem is that he is a risky signing and it’s not a good look for Arsenal if he joins and it doesn’t work out, so it will be interesting to see how this goes.